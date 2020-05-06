Former Malaysian radio sports commentator dies in Perth

Harjit Singh Bhullar's passing away had kicked off a small social media storm for his namesake and veteran RTM newsreader Harjit Singh Hullon, probably the most recognised Sikh face in Malaysia

MALAYSIA

Former Malaysian radio sports commentator Harjit Singh Bhullar has passed away in Perth, Australia. He was in his 80s.

His passing away had kicked off a small social media storm for his namesake and veteran Radio and Television Malaysia (RTM) newsreader Harjit Singh Hullon, probably the most recognised Sikh face in Malaysia.

“I’m alive and kicking,” Hullon told Asia Samachar when contacted. “It is sad to hear about the passing on of Bhullar. I had worked with him in 60s.”

There was a third Harjit on the editorial and production floors of the RTM, this one from the radio side. Harjit Singh, as he was simply known, joined RTM in 1979 as a news reporter for the radio section and retired in 2014 as head of the English new division for television.

“I worked with Bhullar as well as his wife Doris who was a deejay with the English service of RTM,” Harjit told Asia Samachar. “He started off as a radio sports commentators and later became a TV producer. He left for Perth sometime in the 1990s after his retirement.”