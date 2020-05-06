Former Malaysian radio sports commentator dies in Perth

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |
Former Malaysian radio sports commentator Harjit Singh Bhullar has passed away in Perth, Australia. He was in his 80s.
His passing away had kicked off a small social media storm for his namesake and veteran Radio and Television Malaysia (RTM) newsreader Harjit Singh Hullon, probably the most recognised Sikh face in Malaysia.
“I’m alive and kicking,” Hullon told Asia Samachar when contacted. “It is sad to hear about the passing on of Bhullar. I had worked with him in 60s.”
There was a third Harjit on the editorial and production floors of the RTM, this one from the radio side. Harjit Singh, as he was simply known, joined RTM in 1979 as a news reporter for the radio section and retired in 2014 as head of the English new division for television.
“I worked with Bhullar as well as his wife Doris who was a deejay with the English service of RTM,” Harjit told Asia Samachar. “He started off as a radio sports commentators and later became a TV producer. He left for Perth sometime in the 1990s after his retirement.”
BILA RAMAI NAMA SAMA DI TEMPAT KERJA
Oleh Aisha Hani Nor Azmir
KUALA LUMPUR, 6 Mei (Bernama) — Penyiar berita veteran ikonik Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Datuk Harjit Singh Hullon masih hidup!.
Begitu juga Harjit Singh Gill, pesara editor berita Meja Bahasa Inggeris RTM!
Yang sedihnya, Harjit Singh Bhullar, bekas komentator sukan Perkhidmatan Bahasa Inggeris Radio Malaysia, meninggal dunia di Perth, Australia, semalam. Mendiang berumur 80-an.
Kekeliruan itu hanya timbul selepas satu hantaran dalam media sosial yang menyatakan Harjit Singh telah meninggal dunia dan gambar Harjit Singh Hullon dimuat naik dalam mesej berkenaan.
“Sejak pagi, anggota keluarga saya telah menerima banyak panggilan telefon dan mesej mengenainya. Hingga ia menimbulkan gangguan emosi kepada kami dan menyebabkan kekeliruan kepada anggota masyarakat,” kata Harjit Singh Hullon, 67, kepada Bernama.
“Saya baik-baik saja. Saya ingin membetulkan persepsi orang ramai berhubung dengan kematian itu,” katanya.
Wajah Harjit Singh Hullon memang tidak asing lagi kepada kebanyakan rakyat Malaysia yang sering menonton berita waktu perdana di RTM. Beliau terkenal dengan kelebihan penuturan diksi yang sempurna dalam kedua-dua bahasa Melayu dan Inggeris dan sebagai satu-satunya penyiar berita berbangsa Sikh di stesen televisyen.
Harjit Singh Gill, 66, editor berita Meja Bahasa Inggeris, menjelaskan bahawa terdapat tiga orang bernama Harjit Singh yang pernah bekerja di RTM.
Harjit Singh Bhullar, komentator sukan, yang diumumkan telah meninggal dunia.
Harjit Singh Hullon berkata, Harjit Singh Bhullar berhijrah ke Perth, selepas bersara pada 1990-an, dengan isteri Doris Chua, seorang lagi rakan sekerja di Radio Malaysia, bersama dua anak lelaki dan seorang anak perempuan.
“Pada 1960-an, Bhullar menyertai bidang televisyen dan menjadi penerbit. Saya ucapkan takziah kepada isteri dan keluarganya di atas pemergian beliau,” katanya, menjelaskan kekeliruan berhubung dengan apa yang boleh dianggap sebagai satu nama sama di tempat kerja.
— BERNAMA
A CASE OF ONE HARJIT SINGH TOO MANY
By Aisha Hani Nor Azmir
KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Bernama) — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) iconic veteran newscaster Datuk Harjit Singh Hullon is very much alive!
And so is Harjit Singh Gill, the retired RTM English Desk news editor!
Sadly, Harjit Singh Bhullar, former Radio Malaysia English Service sports commentator, died in Perth, Australia, yesterday. He was in his 80s.
There was no confusion until a post got circulated on social media that Harjit Singh had passed away and the picture of Harjit Singh Hullon was posted with the message.
“Since morning, my family members have been receiving all these calls and messages. This is causing emotional harm to my family and creating confusion for the members of the public,” Harjit Singh Hullon, 67, told Bernama.
“I am fine. I wish to correct the perception of the people on the death,” he said.
Harjit Singh Hullon was a familiar face for most Malaysians who used to watch prime time news on RTM. He was well known for his flawless diction of both spoken Malay and English and for being the only Sikh newscaster at the television station.
Harjit Singh Gill, 66, the one-time RTM English Desk news editor, explained that there were three people named Harjit Singh who had worked at RTM.
Harjit Singh Bhullar, the sports commentator, was the one who died.
Harjit Singh Hullon said Harjit Singh Bhullar migrated to Perth, after retiring in the 1990s, with his wife Doris Chua, another Radio Malaysia colleague, with their two sons and a daughter.
“In the 1960s, Bhullar ventured into television and became a producer. My condolences to his wife and family for their loss,” he said, clearing the confusion over what can be assumed as the case of one Harjit Singh too many.
— BERNAMA