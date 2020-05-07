Tax specialist, audit expert now part of Tricor Malaysia

Tricor Malaysia appoints Dr Veerinderjeet Singh as chairman, Ranjit Singh as regional managing director of Tricor Axcelasia

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Tax specialist Dr Veerinderjeet Singh and audit expert Ranjit Singh are now part of business expansion specialist and professional services provider Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Dr Veerinderjeet has been named its non-executive chairman while Ranjit as the regional managing director of Tricor Axcelasia, a new strategic business advisory entity in Tricor.

The appointments follow the recent acquisition of the Malaysian operations of the Singapore-listed Axcelasia Inc, of which Dr Veerinderjeet and Ranjit were among the founder members.

Axcelasia is an integrated professional services firm delivering governance, risk and c compliance (GRC) solutions, corporate, business and tax services.

In a statement, Hong Kong-based Tricor said Dr Veerinderjeet will act as an advisor in areas of complex tax advisory, support business development, mentor executives and serve as an ambassador for the Tricor name and brand.

For Tricor, it said the transaction represented the launch of a new regional GRC business focused on helping clients manage their increasingly complex regulatory and compliance responsibilities while operating in the emerging and maturing economies of the Asia Pacific region.