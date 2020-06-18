Penang gurdwaras back in operation, but no children under 12

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

All six gurdwaras in Penang will begin operating today, along with other places of worship nationwide, as Malaysia relaxes restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We must not let our guards down,” Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said at a press conference at the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP) today.

Jagdeep said that the authorities will not compromise with compliance and adhere strictly with operating procedures in place to ward off the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to existing SOPs, Penang has also decided that children below 12 should not be allowed to attend programmes at places or worship.

