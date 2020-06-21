Malaysian gurdwaras coming back on stream

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A number of gurdwaras nationwide have started congregational prayer programmes as Malaysia comes out of its partial lockdown imposed to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the Klang Valley, among the gurdwaras that had programmes this weekend were Subang, Kampung Pandan, Main Doab in the Klang Valley. In the Kinta Valley, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh and the Tambun gurdwara had congregational programmes.

Penang gurdwaras are slated to begin congregational programmes this coming weekend (June 27 and 28), with the police gurdwara having a programme on Friday (June 26).

“All the presidents of the gurdwaras on the main land and the island met recently to iron out the SOP. We have come up with a common approach on how to reopen our gurdwaras,” Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang president Daljit Singh told Asia Samachar.

The meeting on June 18 was chaired by Penang state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo.

Daljit said that children below 12 will not be allowed into the gurdwara, as per the regulatipons set by the Federal government, but Penang gurdwaras will allow those above 70 years and healthy to attend.

“In Penang, we have many elderly people. We thank the state authorities for this leeway,” he said.

On chaur seva, he said it will be handled by by the granthi or a representative from the management committee.

In Johor, the Muar gurdwara has also started opening up for the Sanggat since June 9 while the Johor Bahru gurdarawa is expected to open its doors the weekend (June 27 and 28). The other gurdwaras in the state – Segamat, Pontian, Kluang and Batu Pahat – have yet to open.

“We had a meeting today (21 June). We plan to open from 8am to 2pm on the weekends, and close to Sanggat visitation on the week days. We are in the midst of planning the roll out,” said Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru former president Manjit Singh and committee member. The actual opening dates have yet to be determined. (Line added for clarification).

Gurdwaras in Pahang are still awaiting for the greenlight from the state authorities to commence operations.

“We will most likely have some feedback next week,” said a Kuantan gurdwara committee member.

Malaysian-based SikhInside has prepared social distancing awareness posters for gurdwaras that can be downloaded here.

At the gurdwaras which held programmes, the congregation members were generally excited to be able to return to the gurdwara.

“They were happy to be back after some three months,” said Gurdwara Sahib Subang president Amrick Singh. “And the congregation members observed fully the new protocols.”

