Nasib Kaur (1939-2020), Ipoh

PATH DA BHOG: 15 Aug 2020 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh | Malaysia

NASIB KAUR W/O SHER SINGH

(31.5.1939 – 1.8.2020)

Husband: Sardar Sher Singh (TNB – Papan)

Children /Spouses:

Sukhdev Singh

Jasvir Kaur / Sankar Ramiah

Balvear Kaur / Mohanvir Singh

Jaspal Singh / Sharenjeet Kaur Dhaliwal

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Ishvar Kaur Godrei / Gaurav Khanijow,

Harsukhvir Singh Godrei / Kushwin Kaur,

Arjan Dev Singh

Contact: 017 – 311 9557 / 016 – 668 5077

Thank you for always loving us ,

Protecting us,

Being patient with us,

You will be immensely missed

You passed away peacefully and now an angel with God (your best friend)

We love you so very much

| Entry: 8 Aug 2020 | Source: Family