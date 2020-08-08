Singapore fly-past for National Day 2020

Military Expert 2 Sukhdesh Singh will be on the Chinook helicopter that will be making the state flag fly-pasts in conjunction with Singapore’s National Day tomorrow (9 Aug).

The Republic of Singapore Air Force officer will be on one of two helicopters that will carry the Singapore flag some three kilometers up in the air. The helicopters will be escorted by two Apache helicopters during this segment titled “Fly Our Flag”.

For the first time, Singaporeans will be able to see from their homes the state flag fly-past during this year’s National Day Parade (NDP), reported The Straits Times.

Two Chinook helicopters, each carrying the Singapore flag at about 305m in the air, will fly across the island on two separate routes in the east and the west.

The Singapore newspaper recently ran a photo of one of the teams doing the fly-past. They include (from left) Captain Eugene Chua, First Sergeant (NS) Daniel Ho, Captain Trixie Tang and Sukhdesh. – (Photo: Lim Yaohui / Straits Times)