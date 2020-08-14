Teja ‘Teddy’ Singh Dayan (1926-2020), Formerly of Tapah and Ipoh

MR. TEJA ‘TEDDY’ SINGH DAYAN S/O LATE SARDAR AND SARDARNI GANGA SINGH

(26.12.1926 – 3.8.2020)

Born in Sitiawan, Perak, Papa passed away peacefully in Adelaide, South Australia, having lived a long and fulfilled life.

Papa was blessed with a loving, devoted family and good health.

He will be missed and fondly remembered by family and loved ones as a man who marched to the beat of his own drum.

Rest in peace.

Your loving wife of 63 years: Pritam Kaur Dayan (d/o Late Sardar and Sardarni Harbak Singh, Kuala Lumpur)

Children and Partners:

Iqbal (Dolly) and David Tivey

Jaspal (Mangoo) and Sunita Dayan

Kirpal (Ranee) and Ravinder Kumar

Rajpal (Renju) Dayan and Daryl Talbot

Sukhpal (Honey) and Sukhvinder Singh

Grandchildren: Aanchal, Ashvin, Zara Peet and Jai Karan

Sisters and families:

Jaswant Kaur (dec) and Teja Singh Bamotra (dec) (Ipoh)

Harbans Kaur and Jaswant Singh Bamotra (Ipoh)

Lakhbir Bamotra and family (LA, USA)

In-Laws: Families of brothers- and sisters-in-law Sarwan Singh (KL), Bhagvinder Singh (KL) and the late Savinder Kaur (Singapore), Kalwant Kaur (KL), Jagdev Singh (KL) and Sukhdev Singh (KL).

The funeral service followed by Saskaar will be held at Centennial Park Cemetery, South Australia on Monday, 17th August 2020 at 12.30pm.

Messages of condolence and remembrance may be shared with the family via sukhpal.dayan@hotmail.com.

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars” – R Tagore

