Melvinder best all-round student at Penang university

Melvinder Singh, hailing from a family with a string of medical practitioners, has emerged as the best all-round student for his holistic achievements in all domains as a medical student at a Penang-based university.

The 24-year old graduate also the Penang Medical Practitioner’s Society’s Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Book Prize, reported The Star.

He was one of the 92 graduates at the RCSI & UCD Malaysia Campus’ (RUMC), formerly known as Penang Medical College.

Melvinder’s father and eldest brother are medical doctors while his mother and third brother are dentists, reported the Malaysian newspaper.

