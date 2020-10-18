SNSM to bolster e-learning to reach out to Sikh youth

By Harjinder Singh | MALAYSIA |
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Khalsa
Dear Gurmukh Pyare Jio,
With the grace and blessings of Guru Maharaj, the Sanggat via the AGM has bestowed the sewa to run the affairs of the SNSM [Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia] upon us for the term until 2022. I hereby humbly take the opportunity to thank the outgoing Jathedar and Exco who have been entrusted with the responsibility to steer the Sabha ship. Their sacrifices and dedication is immeasurable and truly shows their love towards Guru Ji.
- This COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge that we have faced so far and it is an enormous health, economic, environmental and social challenge. This outbreak is severely disrupting the global economy causing many to lose their source of livelihood, unfortunately many of our youths have been affected too. With the kirpa of Sri Akaal Purakh, we must harness our energy to restore prosperity and promote peace and love. This pandemic should not stop from our duty as Sikhs to carry out our sewa, instead encourage us further to reach out to those in need and find solutions to obstacles.
- Herewith, numerous activities have been planned to immerse ourselves in sewa, gurbani, kirtan and community development. Emphasis will be given to familiar community enrichment programs for example Naujawan Kirtan Darbars where local kirtan jathas will tour Malaysia, with emphasis on youth jathas. This will be activated as soon as the situation in our nation improves.
- I am also excited at further emphasis on women’s development during my term. We will commit our energy and a sizeable amount of resources to support existing projects likes Enkaurage and start new ones. I have also committed to having one women’s Meet Jathedar in our exco in addition to fair amount of women representation in it too.
- Looking at the current circumstances we will be concentrating more on e-learning to reach out to the naujawans as we have even been suggested to have an e-Samelan. You can also expect to see a lot more events related to education for all levels from an academic and even Sikhi standpoint. In addition to education we will also be looking to improve our sports related events to ensure youths can compete in more professional environments and to increase involvement and competitiveness.
- I will also look to re-engineer and reorganize our Sabha branches as new branches will be set-up based on the needs of the sanggat, and also intend to engage Sikh students (University / Colleges) to aid and highlight any issues they face. In regards to Khalsa Land (KKB) it will be looked into seriously as we intend to increase productivity there and speed up pending matters/issues. Other long pending matters on other SNSM properties will be addressed for which we will find amicable solutions.
- Here I would like to say SNSM under this team will take quick and firm action on any race and religion issues regarding our youth in Malaysia, particularly against bullying, harassment or discrimination at institutions of education and at work places for the young adults.
- I encourage suggestions and ideas from the youths and to use SNSM as a platform, for them to lead those projects into fruition.
- On behalf of the team, we would humbly extend heartfelt gratitude to all the sewadars who have and will be contributing their sewa in every way possible to ensure the success of our Sikhi activities and events May Guruji bless and give me and my team the strength to achieve all the above goals and many more ideas to come.
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa , Waheguru Ji Ki Khalsa
Your Sewadar,
Sdr. Harjinder Singh P.J.M Jathedar
The SNSM Executive Committee for 2020/22:
- Jathedar – Veer Harjinder Singh
- Honorary Secretary – Veer Jagdip Singh
- Meet Jathedar I – Veer Basant Singh
- Treasurer – Phenji Renu Ravinder Kaur
- Asst. Hon. Secretary – Phenji Ashvinder Kaur
- Asst. Treasurer – Veer Jagmeet Singh
Based on alphabetical order of names.
- Exco (Entrepreneurship) – Veer Ajitpal Singh
- Exco (Youth Sports) – Veer Aphthar Singh
- Exco (Outreach) – Veer Harwinder Singh
- Exco (Project Coordinator) – Veer Karamveer Singh
- Exco (Logistics) – Veer Navjeet Singh
- Exco (Womens Development) – Phenji Simranjit Kaur
- Exco (Self Development) – Veer Terlochan Singh
