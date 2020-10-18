We all need some Chardhikala moment

We all need some Chardhikala at the moment. One of the most important ideas in Sikhi[sm] is the notion of ‘chardhikala’.

In its simplest form, this can be understood as the emotion state of “high morale”, “high spirits”.

Within Sikhi, it has much deeper significance, and has been instrumental in enabling Sikhs to endure centuries of oppression, and in this regard it can be defined as a form of ‘optimism in conditions of extreme adversity’ combined with ‘resilience’ and a unshakable rejection of defeatism. Indeed this emotion underpins the unending spirit of bravery which characterises the Sikh spirit of always seeing the glass half full rather than half empty, even more when the glass is almost dry!

It is the same spirit that can be seen in abundance on the many sites across the Panjab where the ordinary Panjabi farmers are protesting against the three farming ordinances passed by the Government of India that without doubt will result in the significant impoverishment of the majority of the population that is still highly dependent on farming for employment and income. Speech after speech one can the evocation of Sikh history and the struggle that our predecessors engaged in won.

Without the spirit of chardhikala it is difficult to see how the Panjabi farmers will maintain their struggle. Here, especially in the context of the general doom and gloom triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic, we all need look towards the brighter side of life. Whilst terrible disasters, wars, famines and conflicts still constitute a great source of concern for those who are dedicated to human development and progress, we should not lose sight of the bigger historical trends, which are actually not that bad.

Across a range of indicators — such as education, internet access, health, life expectancy and energy supply, across the globe — all the reliable evidence suggests we have made great progress during the last 50 years. I know that it is dangerous to generalise data too much and for sure human expectations around such issues as poverty and education do change over time, but we do need to take seriously the positive trends that are highlighted.

As somebody who is consistently highlighting the devastating impacts of global capitalism and neoliberalism in the post-war period and the ongoing injustices in the world, I must not ignore this bigger picture of progress as well. This does not mean that I am arguing for some kind of ‘third way’, but I also think rather than dismissing everything that contemporary governments and international institutions are doing, perhaps we need to develop a more nuanced stance that can recognise some of the positive development taking place around us.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Within my own field of Higher Education, it has become fashionable to almost throw the baby out with the bathwater. For instance, I recently came across a tweet by a well-known UK-based academic who wrote that “universities serve the same social functions as prisons and mental institutions – to define, classify, control, and regulate people”.

My response was, “If you believe that educational institutions are such oppressive institutions then perhaps you can explain your justification for working in/for these? My experience is that for sure schools and universities can be very oppressive but they can also be liberating spaces.”

It is easy to be negative about world around you, and even easier, when one speaks from a position of relative comfort, but it doesn’t help those who face oppression when we paint such a bleak picture, not least because our job as educationalists is to inspire our students to believe change and progress is possible. Yes we should be critical of the way our universities are managed, especially in relation demands for decolonisation of the curriculum, but we cannot deny the importance and value of much wider participation in education. And for all their faults, universities are at once repositories of colonial thought, but at the same time incubators for decolonisation.

The way I see it the world and most institutions are like a double edged sword; there is a negative side and a positive side. Take for example, the new digital industries. For sure, whilst we can/should be critical of some of the policies and practices of the knowledge based companies, such as Google, Twitter, Facebook, who can deny the absolute value of the internet to opening up access to knowledge and global communication? Indeed, for most of us, a world without mobile phones and social media is almost unimaginable, yet, this was the case less than 30 years ago. Did you know that the first generation of smart iPhones appeared in 2003, just 13 years ago!

BEING POSITIVE

So there is no crime in being positive about aspects of our lives and the world. Whilst we need to continue to fight against all kinds of evils, including racism, sexism, bigotry, poverty, etc, even if they may disagree on methods of tackling these, I do believe a lot more people across the world from all political persuasions share the same concerns. Thankfully the proportion of the population that holds overt bigoted attitudes has ben diminishing and is in a minority; this want the case 40 years ago, when racism was normalised.

Ultimately the only way humanity can/will continue to move towards equity and saving the planet is by pooling our collective human intelligence. Therefore, despite the current COVID-19 global pandemic crisis, not to forget the many other problems facing humanity, I look forward to the future with an optimistic lens.

So let me finish with the lines form the ‘ardas’ or daily Sikh prayer/supplication, which we read our two times per day:

“Nanak naam, chardhikala, teray bhanay, sarbat da Bhalla” or “Nanak says, through spiritual energy (Naam) comes high spirits and with your blessings, peace for all.”

[Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk]