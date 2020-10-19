Balvinder Singh (LL.B Hons), (1969-2020), Petaling Jaya

KHALEY AYAH NANAKA SADEH UTHI JAYE

SARDAR BALVINDER SINGH (LLB Hons) s/o SARDAR RAM SINGH & SARDARNI PARKASH KAUR

Departed peacefully on 18.10.2020

Leaving behind beloved:

Wife: Rekha Verma

Son: Ronit Singh

And a host of family, relatives and friends here and in overseas to mourn their loss.

Cortege leaves from No.1, SS 3/2A, University Garden, Petaling Jaya on 20 Oct 2020 (Tuesday) at 12pm to DBKL Crematorium at Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur for cremation at 1pm.

Compliance with SOP for number of people attending will be observed.

Due to CMCO details of the Bhog will be advertised later.

Contact:

012-3762849 & 012-3782849 (Devinder)

012-3503917 (Rekha)

| Entry: 19 Oct 2020 | Source: Family