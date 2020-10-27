German stint as Nauraj eyes Tokyo jump

Malaysian national high jumper Nauraj Singh Randhawa recently relocated to Leipzig, Germany as he prepares for Tokyo 2021 Olympic

Nauraj and his fiancee – Photo: Courtesy of Nauraj
By S Indra Sathiabalan | MALAYSIA |

STANDING at 193cm, Johor boy Nauraj Singh Randhawa towers above mere mortals in more ways that one. This national high jumper and Olympian has been either creating or breaking records from the time he was representing his school in sports.

 

