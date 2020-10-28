Dato’ Dr. Harjit Singh (1950-2020), Johor

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 31 October 2020 (Saturday), 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
DATO’ DR. HARJIT SINGH s/o MEVA SINGH
(10.4.1950 – 19.10.2020)
MBBS, D.P.M.J., P.I.S., A.M.N.
President of Johor Cricket Council (JCC)
President of Johor Sikh Sports Club (JSSC)
Member of Royal Johor Pardons Board
Inductee of Olympic Council of Malaysia Hall of Fame
Patron of Johor English Language Teaching Association
Leaving behind beloved and always cherished by:
Father: Late Meva Singh
Mother: Mata Harbans Kaur
Wife: Datin Kaldip Kaur
Children / Spouse:
Dr. Rajinder Singh / Jessica Martin Kaur (Launceston, Tasmania)
Gurdip Singh / Dr. Harveen Kaur (Brisbane, Australia)
Brothers / Spouse:
Datuk Parmjit Singh (CEO, Asia Pacific University) / Datin Sushil Kaur Sidhu
Daljit Singh (Baker McKenzie, Sydney) / Dr. Sharmila Nanra
Sisters / Spouse:
Professor Baljit Kaur Sidhu (University of Sydney)
Jagvinder Kaur Samrai / Bakhtawer Singh Samrai (Sydney)
Late Parminder Kaur Khera / Gurinder Singh Khera (Adelaide)
Fondly remembered by nephews, nieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends
Sehaj Paath Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas on 31st October 2020 (Saturday), 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
For details, please contact:
Datin Kaldip 019 – 788 8146,
Datuk Parmjit 017 – 878 8135
Tell Singh 017 – 773 9113
