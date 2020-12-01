This protest didn’t happen overnight, say farmers

#ChaloDelhi | It’s evening and you can hear sounds of the Sikh evening prayer Raheras playing in the background as Sikh farmers continue their protest against controversial farm laws.

Farmers from Panjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and a number of other states have blocked two key entry points to Delhi.

Singhu and Tikri borders have been closed as it is completely blocked by the protesting farmers, an act to register their case with the national leaders.

The farmers have declined offers to converge at designated ground at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in North Delhi’s Burari area.