Anguished by farmers’ plight, Sikh preacher reportedly commits suicide

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A Sikh preacher is believed to have committed suicide today (Dec 16) at the Kundli Border, one of the Delhi spots where thousands of farmers from across India are converging to force the government to withdraw three controversial farm laws.

Baba Ram Singh, known as the Nanaksar Singhra Karnal Wale, had shot himself and left behind a suicide note, reports PTC News.

In the alleged suicide note, he had written that he was anguished with the state of the farmers, and noted that the federal government was paying no heed to the ongoing protest.

Baba Ram had earlier arranged a camp and had also distributed blankets for the protesting farmers, according to PTC News.

The preacher had visited Malaysia in the past, including once as a guest of a major Vaisakhi function.

RELATED STORY:

Small farming town in Malaysia give big shoutout to India’s farmer (Asia Samachar, 15 Dec 2020)