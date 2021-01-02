How Are Farmers Surviving On The Streets? Inside Singhu Border

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the center’s farm laws for months now. Amitha Balachandra and Arun Rengaswamy spent 24 hours with these farmers who are camping at the Singhu border in Delhi to find out how they are managing to pull through.

0:00 – Introduction

1:42 – Langar and its significance

4:00 – Where are the donations coming from?

5:00 – What other help are people getting apart from the food?

7:51 – Medical langars at Singhu border

9:17 – What are farmers doing for electricity?

11:49 – Students support for farmer’s protest

13:46 – Crack of dawn at Singhu border

15:51 – Farmers explain why they want the laws repealed

16:10 – Farmers explain issues with redressal

16:50 – Farm leader, Balbir Singh Rajewal, on how he spearheaded the movement

18:06 – Farmers from Tamil Nadu extend support to the movement

18:47 – Conclusion

