FarmersProtest Update: Temperature dropping, visibility low as protests enter Day 37

LATEST UPDATES ON THE INDIAN FARMERS' PROTEST

#FarmersProtest enters day 37 and into 2021. Key Updates.

1. The temperature has gone down & continues to be around 6 at 8am as well. The visibility is very low as well.

2. As a part of New Year celebrations, farmers are scheduled to organise Kirtan Rally and many program.

3. The borders, Ghazipur, pyau Maniri, Kundli, Singhu, tikri, Palwal, Shahjahanpur remain closed.

4. Protests enter day 100 in Punjab with Guru Jandiala being the protest site like Singhu border.

5. Farmers at Tikri have also planned programs and functions for new year.

6. Punjab CM Amrinder singh has wished protesting farmers a new year and has expressed and prayed that they return home soon.

7. The number of towers restored back is 1121 out of 1678 damaged. Restoration is going on.

