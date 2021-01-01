Aruni Bagga releases Mere Mann Pardesi Ve

KIRTAN | NEW RELEASE: Bangkok-based Aruni Bagga as released ‘Mere Mann Pardesi Ve’, rendering a shabad (hymn) by Guru Ram Das. It describes the wavering minds and the need to return home (go inwards) to experience the Source of the Universe. It invites us to become conscious of the Light present within us, to find the inner strength. Click here to view the video.

