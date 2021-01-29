Delhi sprint queen Taranjit Kaur shines at junior athletics championships

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Taranjit Kaur emerged as the best athlete award in the girls’ category at the recent 18th Federation Cup junior athletics championships in Bhopal. The 19-year old sprint queen from Delhi won gold in both the 100m and 200m dash.

While she’s now considered one of the brightest prospects in the country, only two years ago Taranjit seriously considered hanging up her boots following a serious injury that threatened to end her running career. And at her lowest point, it was a pep talk from one of India’s greatest heroes — two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar — that motivated her to carry on, reports ESPN.

Taranjit remembers the exact date — August 13, 2018 — when she became the victim of a hit-and-run accident. She’d just completed a training session and was heading home on her scooter when she was sideswiped by a car. Among the injuries she suffered was a badly shattered collarbone. The bone was set incorrectly at first, which resulted in another lengthy period of rehabilitation. Half a year passed before she could return to the track.

The sprint double and especially the gold medal in the 100m, in a time of 11.70s, has catapulted her into possible contention for a place in the Indian 100m relay team. That’s Taranjit’s goal as well, the report added.

“I have an aim to be in the same team as Hima Das and Dutee Chand. They are the golden girls of Indian running. I want to run with them and hopefully break their records one day,” she says.

RELATED STORY:

Comeback story of Indian field hockey legend Sandeep Singh (Asia Samachar, 12 Nov 2020)