A thousand flames a day after #TractorsParade

Staying together: Farmers at Gadri Gulab Nagar at Tikri border, Delhi, on 26 Jan 2021, the day after the massive Tractors Parade the day before. – Photo: BKU Ekta Ugrahan

#FarmersProtest | Scene at Gadri Gulab Nagar at Tikri border, Delhi, the day after the massive Tractors Parade on Tues (Jan 26).

“Thousands of Peoples. We are United 🙏 We will fight,we will win. We won’t leave until laws are repealed. Period,” reads an entry at Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Facebook page.

 

