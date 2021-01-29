A thousand flames a day after #TractorsParade

#FarmersProtest | Scene at Gadri Gulab Nagar at Tikri border, Delhi, the day after the massive Tractors Parade on Tues (Jan 26).
“Thousands of Peoples. We are United 🙏 We will fight,we will win. We won’t leave until laws are repealed. Period,” reads an entry at Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Facebook page.
