Swaran Singh (1943-2021), Kepong

3pm, 31 January 2021 (Sunday), at Sungai Buloh Crematorium, Jalan Kusta, Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor | Malaysia

SWARAN SINGH S/O LATE MELA SINGH

(15.08.1943 – 30.01.2021)

Village: Nasirpur, Punjab, originally from Sentul

Leaving Behind:

Beloved Wife: Karam Kaur d/o Late Darsan Singh

Daughter: Jagreet Kaur

Son In Law: Tell Singh

Son: Dalbir Singh

Daughter In Law: Rangeeta Kaur

Grandchildren:

Amritpal Singh
Manreet Kaur
Hashreet Kaur.

Brothers / Spouse:

Late Piara Singh / Harbajan Kaur
Kuldeep Singh / Jamuna Kaur

Sister / Spouse:
Manjit Kaur / Haridass

And Relatives and Friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 31 January 2021 (Sunday), at Sungai Buloh Crematorium, Jalan Kusta, Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor.

Contact: Dalbir Singh – 0193275477

(This is a family affair)

The Family also request everyone to observe MCO SOP.

 

| Entry: 30 Jan 2021 | Source: Family

