Swaran Singh (1943-2021), Kepong

SWARAN SINGH S/O LATE MELA SINGH
(15.08.1943 – 30.01.2021)
Village: Nasirpur, Punjab, originally from Sentul
Leaving Behind:
Beloved Wife: Karam Kaur d/o Late Darsan Singh
Daughter: Jagreet Kaur
Son In Law: Tell Singh
Son: Dalbir Singh
Daughter In Law: Rangeeta Kaur
Grandchildren:
Amritpal Singh
Manreet Kaur
Hashreet Kaur.
Brothers / Spouse:
Late Piara Singh / Harbajan Kaur
Kuldeep Singh / Jamuna Kaur
Sister / Spouse:
Manjit Kaur / Haridass
And Relatives and Friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 31 January 2021 (Sunday), at Sungai Buloh Crematorium, Jalan Kusta, Sungai Buloh, 47000 Batu, Selangor.
Contact: Dalbir Singh – 0193275477
(This is a family affair)
The Family also request everyone to observe MCO SOP.
