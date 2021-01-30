Two Sikh girls left Ipoh welfare home, back to Johor with mother

"The girls have returned with their mother. We bought them the train tickets, and also provided them some necessities," a Perak-based Sikh NGO official told Asia Samachar.

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The two Sikh girls who had left a welfare home in Ipoh, Perak, last week are now with their mother in Johor.

The sisters from a mixed parentage, with Kaur surnames and aged 17 and 14, left Ipoh with their mother on Tuesday (26 Jan).

“The girls have returned with their mother. We bought them the train tickets, and also provided them some necessities,” a Perak-based Sikh NGO official told Asia Samachar.

The issue began attracting public attention when a Malaysian media portal reported on Jan 22 that said some girls had been ‘rescued’ from the Ipoh-based welfare home after their plight came to the attention of a non-government organisation (NGO).

Four days later, the same media portal, Free Malaysia Today, reported that the earlier story of a “nightmare home”, where children were allegedly bullied and mistreated, had turned out to be something of a false alarm, with the two girls who made the complaints back in the shelter home.

When the news first appeared, some Sikh NGO members came into the picture to assist where necessary.

“Some community representatives are looking into the longer term help that the girls may need,” he added.

