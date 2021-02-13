Mandalay Sikhs gather to protest against military coup

By Asia Samachar Team | MYANMAR |

Local Sikhs today held a demonstration in Mandalay to protest against the Myanmar military coup, with some of them flashing the three-finger salute that has come to symbolise resistance to the Feb 1 coup that ousted the Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

“Myanmar Sikh Community join the protest against Myanmar Military Coup In Mandalay, Today. Almost 80 members of Sikh in Mandalay participate the peace protest. This protest is lead by Mandalay Sikh Youths,” read an update at the Mandalay Sikh Youths Facebook page.

Yesterday, it said the group had served drinks and breads to protestors.

On Feb 1, Myanmar’s military stormed into power when they detained Suu Kyi and president Win Myint in the country’s first coup since 1988, bringing to an end a decade civilian rule.

In 2015, the Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy came to power. In November 2020, it won another landslide victory in a general election. However, the victory was short lived as the military claims that the election was marred by fraud and demanded an investigation.

Since the coup, there had been numerous protests around the country in defiance to warnings from the military regime led by army chief Min Aung Hlaing. In some places, the protestors banged pots and pans outside buildings, now becoming a nightly phenomenon, mimicking a traditional custom to drive out evil.

So far, the generals remain undeterred by the widespread condemnation on the streets – and overseas. They justified seizing power with claims of widespread voter fraud in November’s election won.

