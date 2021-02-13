Dubai gurdwara flung open doors to all for Covid-19 vaccination

By Asia Samachar Team | DUBAI |

The only Sikh place of worship in Dubai threw open its door anyone who needed the Covid-19 vaccination.

Where you would normally see drivers, carpenters, contractors or even professionals like doctors and engineers turning up for a free hot meal, this time around, they came forward for the vaccine jab.

In the three-day drive earlier this week, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar assisted 5,100 to get their first jab of the China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The second jab will follow.

“We felt the need and decided to roll out this programme to support the goverment’s vaccination efforts. We kept it open to people of all nationalities, all religions, to stay true to the teaching’s of Guru Nanak,” gurdwara chairman Surender Singh Kandhari told Asia Samachar when contact.

Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar is the only gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It serves the thousands of Sikhs who work in the emirates. Its programmes, including free meals, are open to all.

Across the UAE, the authorities are pushing hard its vaccination campaign in its efforts to reach out to its 10 million population.

As at Feb 12, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the agency overseeing the vaccination programme, said the total number of vaccines doses given so far has reached 4.9 million, with a rate of 49.56 doses per 100 people in terms of vaccine distribution.

