Sardar Jalaur Singh (1940-2021), Retired Police Inspector, Ipoh Perak

SARDAR JALAUR SINGH S/O DALIP SINGH
(1940-2021)
Retired Police Inspector, Ipoh Perak
Passed away peacefully on 10th Feb 2021
Leaving behind:
Wife: Pritam Kaur d/o Diya Singh
Sister: Mdm Jangir Kaur
Brother: Sdr Gurnam Singh
Children:
Harcharanjit Singh
Ajmer Singh
Surinder Kaur / Balvinder Singh
Hardeep Singh
Kuldeep Singh
Grandchildren: Parvish Kaur, Ishvinder Kaur
Sahej Paath da Phog will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh on Sunday, 21st Feb 2021. While observing the SOP only family members will be attending
Contact: Harcharanjit Singh 019-3629402
| Entry: 20 Feb 2021 | Source: Family
