Sardar Jalaur Singh (1940-2021), Retired Police Inspector, Ipoh Perak

PATH DA BHOG:  Sahej Paath da Phog will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh on Sunday, 21st Feb 2021. While observing the SOP only family members will be attending | Malaysia

By -
0
21
PATH DA BHOG:  Sahej Paath da Phog will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh on Sunday, 21st Feb 2021. While observing the SOP only family members will be attending | Malaysia

SARDAR JALAUR SINGH S/O DALIP SINGH

(1940-2021)

Retired Police Inspector, Ipoh Perak

Passed away peacefully on 10th Feb 2021

Leaving behind:

Wife: Pritam Kaur d/o Diya Singh

Sister: Mdm Jangir Kaur

Brother: Sdr Gurnam Singh

Children:
Harcharanjit Singh
Ajmer Singh
Surinder Kaur / Balvinder Singh
Hardeep Singh
Kuldeep Singh

Grandchildren: Parvish Kaur, Ishvinder Kaur

Sahej Paath da Phog will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh on Sunday, 21st Feb 2021. While observing the SOP only family members will be attending

Contact: Harcharanjit Singh 019-3629402

| Entry: 20 Feb 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY