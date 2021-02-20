Gurdwaras, temples and churches can open for longer hours

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Gurdwaras and other non-Muslim places of worship have been greater leeway to operate between Feb 19 and March 4.

The latest guidance note from the National Unity Department still subjects them to strict standard operating procedures – be it the under the movement control order (MCO), conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO).

For states under MCO / PKP, allowed prayer times are between 6am to 2pm and 4pm to 10 pm, with a maximum of 30 persons at on time.

For states under CMCO / PKPB, maximum capacity is half the capacity of the place of worship.

“Length or duration of the prayer to be decided by the Gurdwara Management Committee (GMC),” according to a guidance note released by the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC).

For states under RMCO / PKPP, the the number of persons allowed is according to the size of the place of worship while the length or duration of each prayer session is to be fixed by the GMC.

The note added that only 20 people are allowed for a marriage ceremony in the gurdwara.

