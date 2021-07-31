Mata Jasbir Kaur (1938-2021), Ipoh

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥

Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥

As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)

MATA JASBIR KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR BACHAN SINGH BAL

12.11.1938 – 27.7.2021

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:

Mother: Maaji Nanti Kaur

Children/ Spouses:

Sarjit Singh – Ranjit Kaur Bains

Karamjit Singh

Jaspal Singh (Pali)

Amer Singh (Ambi) – Ravinder Kaur Grewal

Grandchildren:

Talvinderjit Singh – Amrita Kaur

Satvinderjit Singh – Balveen Kaur

Sandeep Singh

Ballerinajeet Kaur

Great-grandchildren: Samrath and Jasraj

And nephews, nieces and a host of relatives.

Path Da Bhog: 10am – 12noon, 7 August 2021 (Saturday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

In light of the MCO (and its SOP), the programme is limited to immediate family members. We thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.

Contact:

Sarjit – 017 5942 558

Karamjit – 012 651 7728

Talvin – 019 515 3798

Entry: 31 July 2021 | Source: Family

