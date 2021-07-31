Mata Jasbir Kaur (1938-2021), Ipoh

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥
As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)
MATA JASBIR KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR BACHAN SINGH BAL
12.11.1938 – 27.7.2021
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by:
Mother: Maaji Nanti Kaur
Children/ Spouses:
Sarjit Singh – Ranjit Kaur Bains
Karamjit Singh
Jaspal Singh (Pali)
Amer Singh (Ambi) – Ravinder Kaur Grewal
Grandchildren:
Talvinderjit Singh – Amrita Kaur
Satvinderjit Singh – Balveen Kaur
Sandeep Singh
Ballerinajeet Kaur
Great-grandchildren: Samrath and Jasraj
And nephews, nieces and a host of relatives.
Path Da Bhog: 10am – 12noon, 7 August 2021 (Saturday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
In light of the MCO (and its SOP), the programme is limited to immediate family members. We thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.
Contact:
Sarjit – 017 5942 558
Karamjit – 012 651 7728
Talvin – 019 515 3798
| Entry: 31 July 2021 | Source: Family
