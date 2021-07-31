Missing Person: Surgit Singh from Puchong

Missing Person | Puchong, Malaysia: Surgit Singh Mit Singh has been reported missing since 26 July 2021 after dropping his wife and daughter at CAC Melawati in Shah Alam, Selangor. He was wearing a green shirt with black shorts. He was driving a Perodua Axia (BPY 759).

A police report was lodged the next day, a family member told Asia Samachar.

If you have seen him or have any information, contact persons: 012-3142518 or 016-3625615

