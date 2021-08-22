To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur (1936-2021), From Karol Bagh, New Delhi / Kuala Terengganu

Please be informed that To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur (from Karol Bagh, New Delhi) has peacefully passed away on 22nd August 2021.

In grief:

Husband: Dato’ Seri Dr. Kuljit Singh (Kuala Terengganu)

Son & Spouse: Dato’ Dr. Jagdeep Nanra & Datin Deirdre Nanra

Grandchildren: Dillon Nanra, Jordan Nanra, Lauryn Nanra.

Dearly missed by Family & Friends

A life beautifully lived and to be celebrated.

We will remember To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur, as a dutiful wife and true companion to Dato’ Seri Dr. Kuljit Singh, doting mother / grandmother, an amazing sister-in-law, the favorite Aunty and as a respected member of the community. She took on each role from her heart and gave it her best. Her poise and calm demeanor in her ever-tasteful presence made her an epitome of love and grace.

Although originally from India, she embraced Malaysia as her home. She travelled well, was an avid reader, a gifted musician, a fantastic cook, and someone who constantly grew as a person and lived a celebrated life in accord with times.

She truly valued her family and was the glue that held everyone together. She lives in our memories and hearts, from hereon.

In light of the current MCO and SOPs, the cremation will be a private affair limited to family only. We thank you for your kind understanding.

The last rites can be viewed live at this link: https://youtu.be/7gfIrMNguWs or click here

For enquiries please contact:

Dato’ Dr. Jagdeep Nanra (012- 2071897) or Anita Nanra (012-2688008/016-2227808)

| Entry: 22 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

