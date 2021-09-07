Looking for next of kin of Jeet Kaur from Ampang

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The authorities have been unable to contact the next of kin of Jeet Kaur d/o S Pritam Singh who passed away due to Covid-19 complications at Hospital Ampang on Aug 26.

Her last known address was H8, Block H, Taman Dato Razali. Jalan Ampang, 68000, Ampang, Selangor.

“Mata Ji passed away due to Covid-19. The authorities and the Sikh Sanggat have tried in vain so far to locate her family members or relatives,” Gurdwara Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor (TKDS) committee president Ranmit Singh Gill told Asia Samachar.

Ranmit said he has been authoritised by the authorties to perform Jeet’s cremation as per Sikh rights.

The cremation has been fixed for Thursday (Sept 9) to be followed by a Sehaj Path Da Bhog.

If you have details on the deceased, please call Ranmit Singh Gill at 019-2835345 or Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor.

