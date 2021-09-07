Time to #GetVacSikhNated

Sikh Youth Australia has launched a campaign to encourage over 135,000 Australian Sikhs to come forward, roll up their sleeves and get the jab

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Parvyn Kaur Singh, a Punjabi Australian singer and dancer, has spent a good part of her life on the stage. And she loves it! But life as usual came to a grinding halt when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world stage.

A group of Sikhs are trying to do their part to bring back normalcy. Parvyn (second from left in the photo above) is lending her voice to a campaign to encourage over 135,000 Australian Sikhs to come forward, roll up their sleeves and get the jab.

She is part of the Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) national campaign. Launched yesterday (Sept 6), the campaign unveils two hashtags — #GetVacSikhNated and #SikhsBeatCovid — and three videos featuring Sikhs from different age groups and states across Australia.

In a statement, SYA president Satwant Singh Calais said: “Sikhs in Australia have always rolled up their sleeves in times of need and this pandemic is no exception. The concept of service or ‘seva’ is central to the spirit of the Sikh faith, and encouraging our community to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency is in accordance with what our nation needs most right now.”

He is hoping that the videos will make their rounds and encourage people to get vaccinated.

LINKS TO VIDEOS: A Message from Youth | A Message from Families | A Message from Respected Elders

New South Wales (NSW) legislative member Gurmesh Singh said he was delighted to see SYA taking the initiative to rally the Sikh community around getting vaccinated.

“It is critical that every community in Australia takes personal responsibility to communicate this important message so we can all return to normalcy,” he said in the same statement.

Highlighting that vaccinations are available and free for everyone, the videos include messages from leaders of Sikh associations, medical professionals, local Sikh celebrities, senior citizens, students, and ordinary enterprising Australian Sikhs who are keen to make a difference.

Among organisations that joined the effort were Australian Sikh Association, Culture Care, Harman Foundation, Khalsa Assist, Turbans 4 Australia, Queensland Taxi Owners and Drivers Welfare Association and Young Sikh Professionals Network.

Over the past two decades, SYA has strived to enrich the lives of Australian Sikh youth and families by empowering Sikh youth, young adults and parents to understand and enjoy their identity and positively contribute to the social and economic development of Australia.

RELATED STORY:

Young Thai Sikhs provide booster to Covid-19 vaccination (Asia Samachar, 28 Aug 2021)

Sikhs getting Covid-19 vaccine jab (Asia Samachar, 19 May 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |