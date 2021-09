PUBLIC NOTICE

Before Sh. Manish Kumar Lohan, HSC, Assistant Estate Officer (Exercising the Powers of the Estate Officer) U.T., Chandigarh.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |