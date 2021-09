Sardarni Jit Kaur (1950-2021), Formerly from Klang

SARDARNI JIT KAUR D/O LATE SDR SOHAN SINGH THUNDA

24.4.1950 – 16.9.2021

Husband: Late Sdr Rangit Singh (Pindh Bhai Ke Feffre), Klang

Children: Nerinder Kaur

Son in Law: Sathiswaranji

And Family members

Funeral Details: 16 Sept 2021 (Thursday). Arrival at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. at 1pm. Last respects and Japji Sahib path at 1pm to 2.30pm. Saskaar / Cremation at 2.30pm

Due to the current MCO and prevailing SOPs, we have to comply with a restricted number of attendees.

Path da Bhog: 25th September 2021 @ Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru 9am to 11.30pm

Contact:

Harjit Singh Thunda 011 – 1627 9054

Nerinder Kaur (Daughter) 012 – 222 2413

Entry: 16 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

