Sahana Kaur all fired up for Milan climate change conference

Malaysia

Malaysian student Sahana Kaur is all passionate about climate actions, human rights, and sustainable development. Her passion and deep involvement has earned her a seat at a three-day youth climate change conference in Milan this month.

Sahana, 17, will join another another Malaysian student, Mogesh Sababathy, 23, at Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition which begins on Sept 28. The event is hosted by Britain in partnership with Italy.

When asked why she is involved in climate-related activities, Sahana told Asia Samachar: “I think it’s important for people to get involved in climate action today because the policies and decisions made now are going to have long-lasting implications. Besides holding institutions accountable for climate-related progress, I think that getting involved in climate action also helps push forward adaptation to climate change on a grassroots level.”

She means it when she says that people should get involved. Sahana is a member of Dewan Muda Malaysia in the Ministry of Energy and Climate Change and the Malaysian Youth Delegation. She is also involved with Amnesty International Malaysia where she serves as the chair of the Youth Committee and the youth representative to the Global Assembly.

At the 2021 UNFCCC May-June Climate Conference, she spoke at bilaterals between climate negotiators and YOUNGO (the UNFCCC’s children and youth constituency). She also delivered an intervention about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on behalf of YOUNGO.

In July this year, she co-organized YOUNGO’s 2021 Action for Climate Empowerment Youth Forum, which brought together over 740 youth virtually, reached 130 countries, and produced policy-based outputs to feed into the new ACE Work Programme to be negotiated at COP26.

Sahana, now preparing for the A-levels examination, is a recipient of the Diana Award and the EARCOS Global Citizenship Award.

The Milan conference, which starts on Sept 28, is a prelude to the United Nations Conference of Parties Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

