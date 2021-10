Jesawant Singh Gill (1962-2021), Ipoh

Saskaar / Cremation: 3 October 2021 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh cremation grounds. Cortege leaves residence at 93, Lebuh Rapat Baru 9, Taman Song Choon, Gunung Rapat, Ipoh at 2.00pm. Path da Bhog: 16 October 2021 (Saturday), from 10.30 to 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Gyan Dhyan Kich Karam Na Jana Saar Na Jana Teri. Sab Te Vada Satgur Nanak Jin Kar Raakhi Meri (SGGS, 750)

ਗਿਆਨੁ ਧਿਆਨੁ ਕਿਛੁ ਕਰਮੁ ਨ ਜਾਣਾ ਸਾਰ ਨ ਜਾਣਾ ਤੇਰੀ ॥ ਸਭ ਤੇ ਵਡਾ ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਨਾਨਕੁ ਜਿਨਿ ਕਲ ਰਾਖੀ ਮੇਰੀ ॥੪॥੧੦॥੫੭॥

JESAWANT SINGH GILL

Jesawant Singh Gill passed away at the age of 59 on 1st October 2021.

Born on March 25th, 1962 in Buntong, Ipoh, Perak to Sardar Man Singh and Sardarni Joginder Kaur. Bhooraygill is the ancestral village in Amritsar, Punjab.

Leaving behind love ones,

Wife: Ater Kaur d/o late Sardar Sulakhan Singh and Sardarni Sarjit Kaur

Children/Spouses:

Manmeet Singh/ Vithya Malini Kannan

Jagdish Singh/ Beatrice Anns Anthony

Aneeta Kaur

Grandchildren: Sameerraaj Singh, Sameera Honey Kaur, Nikita Kaur

Siblings / Spouses

Lakha Singh / Jit Kaur

Labh Singh

Nirmal Singh / Justbee Kaur

Dalip Singh / Daljit Kaur

Pritam Kaur / Bhajan Singh

Manjit Kaur / Gurcharan Singh

Preceded in death by his first wife, Balbir Kaur, father Man Singh, mother Joginder Kaur, brother Labh Singh, sisters Pritam Kaur & Manjit Kaur.

Jesawant touched the heart of many with his simple and humble self and above all with his indomitable spirit of seva. Always went an extra mile to help those who came calling.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3 October 2021 ( Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Sikh cremation grounds. Cortege leaves residence at 93, Lebuh Rapat Baru 9, Taman Song Choon, Gunung Rapat, Ipoh at 2.00pm.

Path da Bhog: 16 October 2021 (Saturday), from 10.30 to 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Please adhere to SOP established by the authorities.

| Entry: 2 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |