Communicator and journalist Sharyl Kaur joins AMCHAM

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Communicator and journalist Sharyl Kaur has joined American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) as its communications manager, effective November.

She began her journalism career with Penang Monthly before joining business radio station BFM as journalist and producer in 2013. She also had stints at Hybrid News Ltd. Prior to joining AMCHAM, she was an insights analyst at media monitoring company Isentia, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Sharyl has a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Journalism from Drake University.

