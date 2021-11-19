By Jaswant Singh Zafar | Poem |



Excuse us

It’s quite hard for us

to envisage the true image of Nanak

Legs messed up with the dust of the winding path

Cracked heals

Beard entangled by turbulent winds

Skin toughened in arid-cold seasons

Concave and skinny cheeks

Eyes popping from the facial bone structure

dazzling & renegade

Eyes, which refute-

the hierarchy

the monarchy

and clergy

The real Nanak can prove fatal to us

That Nanak, who we can’t even dream

He can

destruct our homely institutions

lead our children into the throws of non-conformism

Can create quests

to point our feet towards Kaaba

Consequently

we can be injured and amputated

We may be motivated for many more wrong deeds

For instance

We may perceive the irrelevance of religious symbolism

we may bring out a manifesto

to divert the flows

to challenge propriety

We are wary of this preposterous Nanak

All we want is

success

succor

solace

We desire luxurious graces

familial blessings

and promotion and progress

in terms of wealthNanak depicted by Sobha Singh’s school of portraits

is well suited for us

White Sun-Silky beard

spherical shining cheeks

Fair and Lovely

rosy Tipsy lips

soft Gemini feet

delicate Barbie hands

Arielly cleaned messianic robes

The walls of our homes can only hold

Nanak in the pictures of Sobha Singh’s style

The true picture of dangerous Nanak

who rejected the well-traversed paths

is too momentous for our walls

Excuse us

we can’t afford ruining of homes

those we created with labour of blood

We can’t afford losing kids

those we got with prayers

We can not envisage the real image of Nanak

Excuse us please

Translation : Manpreet a research scholar at JNU; Jasdeep, a software engineer

Jaswant Singh Zafar is a famous Punjabi poet, photographer, and a painter. The Ludhiana-based work include Do Sāhān Vichkār, Asi Guru Nanak De Ki Lagde Hān, Sikhu So Khoji Lahai, and Eh Banda ki Hunda. He is the deputy chief engineer for grid construction circle at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.In 2020, Punjab state government conferred him the ‘Punjabi Shiromani Kavi’ award.

RELATED STORY:

Hijacking of Guru Nanak’s birth date (Asia Samachar, 18 Nov 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here