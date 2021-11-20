Singapore communications specialist takes Meta leap

After serving various Singapore government entities for 11 years, Praveen Randhawa takes on regional communications role at Meta

Communications specialist and former press secretary Praveen Randhawa takes a major leap in her career with a new regional communications role at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, after serving various Singapore government entities in the last 11 years.

Praveen is now the communications director for Southeast and South Asia at Meta, effective this month, according to her LinkedIn update.

Prior to this, she served as the senior vice president and public affairs head at Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) since 2017.

From 2013 to 2017, she was the press secretary to Singapore’s Minister for Law, Director Corporate Communications Division.

She had also served as deputy director and corporate communications department head at the Health Promotion Board and corporate communications head at the Singapore Economic Development Board (SEDC). From 2004 to 2011, she served as the spokesperson at the United Nations Human Rights.

“My professional experience has taught me the importance of interpretation over translation, understanding cultural and historical contexts, to have an action-bias to deliver clear results and that good teamwork, embracing diversity and attention to detail are as important as a good strategy. I believe these values are key to a successful and fulfilling career,” she writes in her LinkedIn profile.

Praveen has a Masters in International Law and Politics and a bachelor’s degree in politics, both the University of Hull.

On Oct 28, Facebook announced that it has changed its company name to Meta. Facebook Inc, the parent company behind the namesake app, as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the virtual reality company Oculus, is now called Meta Platforms Inc.

The name change, reflecting the company’s growing ambitions beyond social media, came at a time when it was facing a barrage of negative reports stemming from revelations of a whistleblower on the internal workings of the company.

