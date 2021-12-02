India NY consulate official tells woman ‘take your money & go’

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Dealing with certain embassies and high commissions for travel and the like can be challenging. It can turn into a nightmare if you have rude officers on the other side of the glass windows.

This seems to be the experience of a woman at the India consulate general office in New York when she tried apply for an emergency visa to attend her father’s funeral.

In the 24 November incident, the officer could be seen handing back her documents and money and telling her: “Just take your money and go out. You will not receive visa. That’s it!”

In a video that has now gone viral, you could see an officer treating her with utter contempt and disdain. “This is Vijay Shankar Prasad – the visa officer in charge…Is this…representation of India?” she asked in the tweet.

She wrote: “My father passed away on Monday and this incident took place at New York on Tuesday. I begged and pleaded for nearly an hour as my husband & I were threatened to be blacklisted from ever getting an Indian visa and the NYPD was called on us. As I cried I was also told by security that I live in the United States and am no longer an Indian – and have no rights. No ‘reason’ for this level of apathy and indifference is acceptable with any person let alone someone who found out they lost their father a few hours ago and are begging for help.”

“I can only assume my husband and I are one of numerous people bullied and threatened by officials in charge of visas. It is time for accountability and CHANGE,” she added.

In a message shared on the social media on Nov 27, the consulate stated: “We have taken note of the complaint. The Consulate maintains the highest standards of public service. This particular incident does not reflect either its norms or its guidelines of public functioning. The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned (sic) officer.”

In a subsequent message, the consular added: “Visas were issued to the applicants expeditiously. Full facts in the case, including the conduct of all parties involved, are being reviewed by the Consul General. We remain committed to efficient and courteous consular services at all times, as we have been delivering these through the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19.”

In response, the woman said: “Our visas were far from expeditious. If it were upto Vijay Shankar Prasad, the man in the picture below, I would have missed my fathers cremation and last rights. We got out visas due to some truly altruistic Indians who stepped in when the @IndiainNewYork failed us.”

In another tweet, user Franky says: “Unfortunately this isn’t the story of just one Indian embassy. Every Indian embassy is the same … the people who are working there they treat Indians like a shit… they aren’t there to help you but to create things more complicated.”

Another twitter, going by the handle of Sonny Chatrath, added: :”This officer, Vijay Raghavan is using the consulate as his bully pulpit.”

For the emergency entry visa, the consulate website states: “Emergency Entry visa is issued for only 6 months validity. Applications will be received in-person at the Consulate only in cases of emergency due to death in the family on working days (Monday-Friday) between 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. In all such cases, applicant needs to submit the Death Certificate. Applications without Death Certificate will not be accepted at the Counter. For Emergency Visa due to death in the family on weekends and holidays, please call Emergency No. 917-815-7066.”

The Indian embassy, located in Washington DC, is led by ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

