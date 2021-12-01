Austral Sikh centre gets NSW pandemic engagement grant

NSW multiculturalism minister Natalie Ward visited Sikh Mission Centre in Austral, on the suburbs of Sydney – Photo: Videograb from Natalie Ward Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

The New South Wales state government has provided a $20,000 grant to a Sydney gurdwara to boost the Sikh community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and allow for better engagement to improve testing and vaccination rates and support services.

The funding was given to Sikh Mission Centre which manages a gurdwara in Austral.

On Tuesday (30 Nov 2021), NSW multiculturalism minister Natalie Ward visited the gurdwara to meet its leaders and volunteers.

” Reaching all corners of our wonderful multicultural community during the COVID pandemic has been so important for the NSW Government,” she said in a social media update. “This funding will allow further engagement with the Sikh community to support testing and vaccination rates.”

The funding is from the $5.25 million Empowering and Supporting Local Communities Program.

She was accompanied by Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves and Camden mayor Therese Fedeli.

SMC secretary Bawa Singh Jagdev told local newspaper Camden Advertiser: “It’s vitally important that we continue to produce resources in Punjabi, so vulnerable members of our community don’t miss out on key health messages or the help they need.”

Sikh Mission Centre (SMC) was founded in 1988 and opened its Austral temple, or gurudwara, in 2010.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, xx xxx 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here