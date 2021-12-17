Sikh teacher wins ‘Guru Inovatif’ award

Saranjit Kaur. Background: Saranjit receiving Guru Inovatif award

A Malaysian Sikh teacher with numerous medals under her belt has now been recognised for innovation she injected in teaching her subject.

Saranjit Kaur won the Guru Inovatif (Innovative Teacher) award at the Teachers Day national level celebration in Putrajaya, yesterday (16 Dec 2021), which came with a RM4,000 cash prize.

“I came up with six innovations for my subject and presented them at international, national and state level events,” she told Asia Samachar.

She teaches Pengajian Am, also known as the General Paper, at at Kolej Tingkatan Enam Shah Alam.

Education minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and education director general Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid were present at the event.

Saranjit, who has been teaching for 22 years, has over the years won five gold awards at international competitions, six national level championships and five Selangor state level awards.

One of the awards included the International RI 4.0 In Education Competition 2019 organised by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM). As for innovations, one of them is the virtual reality of parliament where students get to tour the parliament house virtually.

Her late father Jaswant Singh was in the police force and mother Harjinder Kaur was a housewife. Born in Ipoh and raised in Kampar, Perak, she was the youngest of six siblings.

