Life after high tension wire electrocution

Chandeep Singh is not allowing the electrocution from a high tension wire to stop him from making his mark. The Indian para athlete Chandeep Singh has done it.

The 23-year athlete from Jamnu & Kashmir (J&K) bagged a bagged silver medal at the recent Para World Taekwondo Championships in Istanbul, repeating his feat in the same world tourney in 2018. He competed in the men’s plus 80 kg event.

“It was the encouragement and motivation from my Principal, family and friends which helped me to overcome this challenge,” Chandeep told the Rising Kashmir.

Chandeep comes from Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in Channi Jammu. He is currently preparing for UPSC exams. He has pursued B. Tech from Jamnu’s Mahant Bachittar Singh College.

In 2011, Chandeep lost both his arms in an unfortunate accident at the age of 11 years at Channirama Jammu where he got electrocuted from a high tension wire.

“As the infection was spreading to the other parts of the body, my both arms were amputated owing to infection caused by high intensity electric shock from a high tension wire,” he told the report.

It seems taekwondo was not first love. He started off trying his balance with skating.

Chandeep bagged gold in the 4th Asian Para Open Taekwondo Championship World Taekwondo (G4) held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in 2018.

