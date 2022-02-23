Texas Sikh student simply unstoppable, takes home US$250k in US national college championship

Jaskaran Singh

University of Texas at Austin senior Jaskaran Singh was simply unstoppable in the final round of “Jeopardy! National College Championship”, an academic test of pride for United States (US) colleges.

In the final round aired on Tuesday (22 Feb 2022), Jaskaran emerged champion, taking home the grand prize of US$250,000.

The show brings together 36 current full-time undergrad college students representing 36 different colleges and universities across the U.S. All through, Jaskaran held his nerve to sail into the finals.

Jaskaran is currently majoring in finance and business at the Texas McCombs School of Business.

The US television game show features a quiz competition testing contestants on their general knowledge.

How did he end up in the competition?

“Shout-out to my mom. I watched ‘Jeopardy!’ when I was a little kid, and my mom had me apply when I was 13, but I didn’t make it past the audition stage. She encouraged me to try again last year, saying, “What’s the worst that could happen?” So much of this stuff is up to chance, but obviously it worked out,” he told his university news portal.

“I’m a normal guy, but I like to read the news to keep up with what’s going on, and I especially like learning about history. The videos YouTube recommends for me are pretty nerdy based on my preferences. Just now, I was watching this video on Luigi Cadorna, an Italian World War I general. So there you go.”

He said he did an internship with Boston Consulting Group in Dallas, and they’ve brought him back full time.

“Now I’m taking just one computer science class to finish out my minor, Russian as an adjunct to my economics double major, and a bunch of history classes I’ve wanted to take,” he added.

