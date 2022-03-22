In Loving Memory: Nareender Kaur d/o Avatar Singh

Peacefully sleeping, resting at last, The world’s weary trouble and trials are past, In silence she suffered, in patience she bore, Till God called her home to suffer no more.
Path Da Bhog
1ST ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory of
NAREENDER KAUR D/O AVATAR SINGH
Devoted Wife & Mother
Departed on 12th April 2021
Deeply missed and always remembered by :
Husband: Dr. Paul Dolman, Norwich, UK
Child: Mahaan Dolman
Parents: Avatar Singh (Shah Alam) & Late Pretam Kaur
Siblings / Spouses:
Dr. Harjinder Singh (Ipoh) / Dr. Paream Kaur (Ipoh)
Raveender Singh (S’pore) / Sangeeta Palta (S’pore)
Nephews & Niece: Ashvinder, Ashlynder, Armaan Dev & Pavan Dev
Prayers to be held at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam on 27th March, 2022 (Sunday) from 9:30am – 12:00 noon
Kind request to adhere to prevailing COVID-19 SOP.
Contact: Avatar Singh (012-695 7143) or Dr. Harjinder Singh (016-831 2379)
| Entry: 22 March 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitsdster | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |