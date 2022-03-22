In Loving Memory: Nareender Kaur d/o Avatar Singh

Peacefully sleeping, resting at last, The world’s weary trouble and trials are past, In silence she suffered, in patience she bore, Till God called her home to suffer no more.

Path Da Bhog

1ST ANNIVERSARY

In Loving Memory of

NAREENDER KAUR D/O AVATAR SINGH

Devoted Wife & Mother

Departed on 12th April 2021

Deeply missed and always remembered by :

Husband: Dr. Paul Dolman, Norwich, UK

Child: Mahaan Dolman

Parents: Avatar Singh (Shah Alam) & Late Pretam Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Dr. Harjinder Singh (Ipoh) / Dr. Paream Kaur (Ipoh)

Raveender Singh (S’pore) / Sangeeta Palta (S’pore)

Nephews & Niece: Ashvinder, Ashlynder, Armaan Dev & Pavan Dev

Prayers to be held at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam on 27th March, 2022 (Sunday) from 9:30am – 12:00 noon

Kind request to adhere to prevailing COVID-19 SOP.

Contact: Avatar Singh (012-695 7143) or Dr. Harjinder Singh (016-831 2379)

| Entry: 22 March 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

