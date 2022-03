Sardar Pertap Singh (1930 – 2022), Klang

SARDAR PERTAP SINGH S/O SUNDAR SINGH

1.4.1930 – 23.3.2022

Village: Chhajjawal District: Ludhiana

With grief, we the family of Sardar Pertap Singh s/o Sundar Singh, wish to inform that our loving Bapuji left to be with Waheguru on 23 March 2022.

Dearly missed by:

Wife: Surjit Kaur A/P Hajit Singh

Children & Spouses:

Capt. Paramjit Singh (Ex MAS / Asiana Airlines) & Pn Jagdish Kaur (SKSJ) Balwinder Kaur & Late Gian Singh (Shah Alam) Bopinderjit Singh (San Francisco / Melbourne) & Sharran Kaur Harjinder Kaur & SM Harchand Singh (Shah Alam Polis) Sukhbinder Kaur & Sadu Singh (Subang Jaya) Narinder Kaur & Late Malkit Singh (Kelana Jaya)

Beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cremation / Saskaar: 12pm, 24 March (Thursday) at the Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Cortege will leave the residence No.13, Jalan Sanggul 5, Bandar Puteri Klang at 10am.

For those who wish to pay their last respects, you may do so from 11am – 12pm on 24 March 2022 followed by cremation at 12pm for family & close friends at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium KL.

Path da Bhog: 3rd April 2022 (Sunday) from 10am – 12pm, Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Capt Paramjit – 0123795777

Sadu Singh – 0133613077

Marchand Singh – 0126669830



| Entry: 23 March 2022 | Source: Family





