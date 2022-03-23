Nerphia Singh (1941 – 2022), Former Singapore national hockey player

NERPHIA SINGH S/O (LATE) SARDAR GURDIT SINGH & (LATE) MATA KARTAR KAUR

22.4.1941 – 23.3.2022

In loving memory of Sardar Nerphia Singh s/o Gurdit Singh, we are saddened to announce his passing peacefully in the morning of 23rd March 2022 (Wednesday).

Village: Abadi Sukha Chida, Batala, Gurdaspur, Amritsar / Singapore

Former hockey player for Singapore national and veterans team

Leaving behind

Wife: Madam Jesbee Kaur D/O (Late)Harnam Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jasvinder (Jessy) Kaur / Besan Singh

Ravinder Singh / Gurdip Kaur ( Pemmy)

Ragbir (Ragi) Singh

Grandchildren:

Keshan Singh

Roshan Singh

Kevinder Singh

Devinder Singh

Brothers, Sisters, In laws, Nephews & Nieces and host of relatives and friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 25th March (Friday) 2022 at Mandai Crematorium (Hall No.1). Due to Covid restrictions only 50 pax allowed.

Path da Bhog: 2nd April 2022 (Saturday), from 10.30am to 12.30pm, at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha

Due to Covid restrictions only Fully Vaccinated allowed.

Contact:

Ragi 98590980

Pemmy 90254239

| Entry: 23 March 2022 | Source: Family

