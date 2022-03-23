Missing Person: Puchong dad still missing after two days

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Savinder Singh has been reported missing since leaving his house in Puchong, Selangor, in the evening of 21 March 2022. He was last seen at the Kesas Highway.

At 6pm on 23 March, his family has confirmed that he has still not been found. “He has experienced short term memory loss at times,” his son told Asia Samachar.

If seen, please contact the family at 016 -6104170, 016-6073881 or 016-2228557.

Watch this space. We will update on his search status as we get updates from the family.

