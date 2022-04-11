Jagir Singh Khaira: Singapore loses a Sikh icon and institution





By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

For a long time, Singapore Sikhs would make their way to JS Khaira Enterprise if they wanted to purchase Sikh stuff like dastar (turbans), patkas (small turban), Punjabi suits, hair fixer, lining, rumallas and dupattas.

For more than four decades, it was the only shop where you could pick up such Sikh stuff. In February, the business came to a close after running for more than four decades.

Founder and operator Jagir Singh had to call it quits, reluctantly. Today (11 April), Jagir breath his last.

The long-time Punjabi suits and provisions seller at Niven Road /Tekka passed away early in the morning, according to a message from the family.

“Dad had kept the shop open despite hitting 90 and becoming wheelchair bound in the last couple of years. Whenever I told him to retire he’d always say the same thing: ‘Where will everyone go for their Punjabi needs?'” shared his son Tirath Singh Khaira in a message circulated in February when they announced the then impending closure of the shop.

“His deteriorating health means that he is now bedridden and no longer physically able to man the shop. He has thus finally made the hard decision to wind up. Even now, he has made his children promise to try and take the business online, something we will certainly try to do.

“During the 4 decades or so that he operated the shop, Dad was blessed to meet so many wonderful people. During these last few days, so many have come up to me to recount their early memories of the shop and my Dad,” he added.

The funeral will be held tomorrow.

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here