Singapore celebrates Punjabi language students





WELL DONE: Among students who received prizes at SSEF’s 2021 Academic Excellence Awards and Good Progress Awards. Left to right: Gursimran Kaur (Primary), Surveen Sigh Shahi (Secondary 3), Karampreet Kaur (GCE) and Amanvir Singh (Primary 2). – Photos: SSEF / Graphic by Asia Samachar

This is one way of motivating students to take up the Punjabi language and do well. Recognise them!

That’s what Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF) has been doing for students under their care.

On April 2, SSEF held the 2021 Academic Excellence Awards and Good Progress Awards ceremony. A proud day for both students and their parents.

Karampreet Kaur is among the students who showed an outsanding performance. She brought home a Grade A1 in Punjabi as a Mother Tonque Language for the 2021 GCE (N) Level.

Gursimran Kaur from Primary 1 and Amanvir Singh (Primary 2) received the Good Progress Award while Surveen Sigh Shahi (Secondary 3) was recognised for coming up second.

More were recognised. Go to the SSEF Facebook to view the other students were received prizes.

SSEF is a self-help group in Singapore providing Punjabi Language education for students from Kindergarten to A Levels. It runs weekend classes for primary, secondary and junior college (JC) students. It also runs a Khalsa Kindergarten for pre-primary classes.

