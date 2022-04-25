Sabah-born Suhnylla Kaur Kler takes wing

The granddaughter of ’Father of Sabah Sports’ Gurbax Singh Kler joins the board of engineering arm of AirAsia's parent





Suhnylla Kaur Kler



By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The granddaughter of the ’Father of Sabah Sports’ Gurbax Singh Kler is keeping the corporate wheels turning with her her board appointment at Asia Digital Engineering Sdn Bhd (ADE), the engineering arm of AirAsia’s parent Capital A Bhd.

Suhnylla Kaur Kler was today (April 25) named as one of the members of the newly-formed board of directors at ADE as it commits to ‘deliver industry leading engineering solutions for AirAsia and other third party airlines in the region’, the company said in the statement.

Her grandfather Gurbax was a sporting legend in Sabah while her dad Jaswant Singh Kler also made his mark in the sporting arena before breaking into the corporate world.

Sabah-born Suhnylla brings extensive experience to ADE with her prior board experience in numerous publicly-listed agriculture, utilities and energy as well as consumer products and manufacturing companies.

The newly crafted ADE board of directors will be led by Hisham Othman, an independent non-executive director at Berjaya Corp Bhd, as well Sreesanthan Eliathamby and Natasha Kamaluddin. The two executive directors on board are AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AAAGL) group CEO Bo Lingam and ADE CEO Mahesh Kumar.

Suhnylla, 54, is an independent non-executive director at Greenyield Bhd since 2019. The Kajang headquartered Greenyield develops, manufactures and markets agricultural systems, products and services based on agro-technology.

She is also a Capital Markets Services Representative Licence (CMSRL) holder and an executive director of SDB Asset Management Sdn. Bhd.

Suhnylla graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Economics) in Monetary Economics from the London School of Economics (LSE) and subsequently studied Japanese at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) also in London.

She is a Fellow (FCCA) of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) as well as a member of the Global 100 women in Hedge Funds – an association of professional women who have built financial services careers in and around the hedge fund industry. She has previously worked with Rating Agency Malaysia Berhad (RAM) and FTC Kaplan Asia Pacific as Course Director in financial modelling.

She started her career as a senior auditor at KPMG Peat Marwick, Sabah in 1992 before joining AMMB International (L) Ltd, Labuan Offshore Bank in 1996. She also had stints at HSBC Bank Malaysia and ABN Amro Bank Berhad. In 2005, she served Sabah International Petroleum Sdn Bhd Group of Companies for five years.

On his part, Jaswant has served in various capacities including as the chairman of public-listed TSH Resources Bhd and chairman of the East Malaysia Planters’ Association for 16 years from 1985-2000. He currently sits on the board of Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) Sabah.

His elder brother, Balwant Singh Kler, was another sporting personality in Sabah.

﻿

RELATED STORY:

Balwant Singh Kler makes a mark on Sabah sports (Asia Samachar, 16 Oct 2019)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here